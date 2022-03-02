The 33rd inter-sessional meeting of the Conference of CARICOM Heads of Government was hosted face to face for the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in Belize.

Issues ranging from vaccine hesitancy, fallouts from the pandemic, recovery to climate change and regional integration are scheduled to be discussed as the opening session got underway on Tuesday.

Dr. Carla Barnett CARICOM Secretary General addressing her first CARICOM Heads of Government meeting since taking up office says the region must make the Caribbean Single Market and Economy work for member countries.

The Secretary General notes that this is vital in order to build back better from the social and economic damage of the covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. Barnett impresses that as developed countries recover the time is ripe for the Caribbean region to act upon proposals for joint marketing of their tourism product.

The regional digital development strategy and roadmap to a single ICT space the CARICOM Secretary General says must now be implemented.

John BricenEo Prime Minister of Belize and Chairman of CARICOMnoting the issues of climate change, mitigation and other unprecedented challenges says these are being exacerbated by the ongoing situation in Europe.

Grenada’s Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell is expected to brief CARICOM Heads on impending reduction in roaming rates during the two-day inter-sessional meeting.