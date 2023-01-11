CARICOM Sending Election Observer Mission To Antigua & Barbuda – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has responded to the invitation extended by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda to mount a CARICOM Election Observation Mission (CEOM) to observe the General Elections scheduled for January 18, 2023.

According to a CARICOM release, the organisation’s Secretary-General, Dr. Carla Barnett has appointed Ms. Josephine Tamai, Chief Elections Officer of the Elections and Boundaries Department of Belize, to head the Mission.

Tamai served as Chief of Mission for general elections in Jamaica in 2016, The Bahamas in 2017, and Dominica in 2019.

She was also Deputy Chief of Mission for elections in Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago in 2015.

