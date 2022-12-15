Carnbee/Mt Pleasant end Sidey’s quest for Premier treble

Black Immigrant Daily News

Tobago

Carnbee/Mt Pleasant FC –

SIDEY’S QUEST for an unprecedented third consecutive Tobago Football Premier League title, ended in the quarterfinal round on Sunday.

The Speyside team held the only perfect record going into the Ascension Tobago League knockout round, and were heavy favourites for a repeat.

However, a resurgent Carnbee/Mt Pleasant outfit, who had to win their last three games to navigate the quarterfinals, had Sidey’s number at the Blackrock Recreation Field.

Following a goalless first half, where Sidey’s had the better exchanges, Carnbee/Mt Pleasant came to life in the second period, and their first goal resulted from a brilliant free-kick, in the 53rd minute.

After a small discussion, Jonathan Cadiz was given the responsibility to have a go from 25 yards. His powerful right-footed shot had enough elevation over the Sidey’s wall, and curled away from the goal keeper, into the back of the net.

Carnbee/Mt Peasant scoring machine, Nave Roach, was in the right spot to convert his team’s second goal, following a loose ball scrimmage in the Sidey’s penalty area, on 72 minutes.

With their reign as Tobago champions slipping away, the usually-calm Sidey’s coach, Ako George, was most visible on the sidelines, urging his team for an all-out attack in the remaining minutes.

Carnbee/Mt Pleasant goalkeeper Trevis Noray’s Man of the Match performance was on full display in the final minutes, as he withstood Sidey’s onslaught to preserve the 2-nil scoreline.

Savio Providence, Carnbee/Mt Pleasant coach was in a jubilant mood after the game. He said “I told you all we are winning this league.

“After a bad start right now things smooth, our structure is on point, the guys training hard, their energy is up and is a nice vibe in Carnbee/Mt Pleasant.”

Commenting on the game, Providence mentioned, “We changed the structure a bit in the second half, which made the difference for us.

“The spectacular free-kick from Cadiz helped to settle the nerves, and the defence and goalkeeper stood firm in the final minutes.”

Stokely Vale FC secured a 2-0 victory over Belle Garden SC, in the second game, courtesy of a first half double from L’Che Edwards in the 17th and 20th minutes.

In Saturday’s quarter-finals at the said venue, 1976 FC Phoenix eliminated Georgia FC via a 3-0 result.

Phoenix were always in control and were rewarded with two goals from Mickael Gem Gordon in the 32nd and 82nd minutes along with Jabarry Francis in the 37th minute.

Signal Hill United advanced via kicks from the penalty spot over Lambeau FC. Tee Jay Cadiz opened the scoring for Signal Hill on 32 minutes and Jean Pau Felix notch Lambeau’s equaliser in the 70th minute.

Signal Hill were perfect in their spot kicks and celebrated a 5-3 win.

NewsAmericasNow.com