Cassada Gardens woman goes before court on charges of stealing more than $70K from her employer

Black Immigrant Daily News

A Cassada Gardens resident is expected before the court today, Friday, February 3, after being arrested and charged for stealing thousands of dollars from her employer.

Reports are that the 37-year-old woman stole $72,252 from the owners of the Barbuda Express while being employed with the company.

Reportedly, the offence took place over a two-year period – between May 11, 2020 and May 16, 2022 – at Heritage Quay.

This is a case that has to go to committal proceedings, since it is indictable and must be tried in the High Court before a judge and jury.

Meanwhile, the Police are investigating a case of fraudulent conversion in which an Upper Gambles man was defrauded of more than $1,000.

Reports say the victim reported to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) that, on September 15 last year, he issued an ECAB cheque, in the amount of $1,095, to a Tindale Road man to purchase a control transformer.

However, up to the time of reporting the matter to the Police, he had not received the item and the man had not returned his cheque.

Reportedly officers have made several attempts to contact the Tindale Road man; however, they have proved futile.

SOURCE: REAL News

Advertise with the mоѕt vіѕіtеd nеwѕ ѕіtе іn Antigua! We offer fully customizable and flexible digital marketing packages. Your content is delivered instantly to thousands of users in Antigua and abroad! Contact us at [email protected]

NewsAmericasNow.com