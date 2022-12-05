CBB: New polymer bank notes are in circulation from today as planned Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

After two years of research, consultation, and creation, the new polymer notes are in circulation from today as planned.

Central Bank of Barbados Governor Cleviston Haynes minutes ago announced, “I’m pleased to announce today, almost 49 years to the day since the Central Bank of Barbados first issued the island’s national currency, our first polymer bank notes have gone into circulation.”

it will likely be a few weeks before everyone gets one in their hand

And he urged that “with the notes now in circulation” the Central Bank of Barbados is urging persons to learn the security features and get accustomed to look and feel of the new notes.

However, the Bank’s Director of Currency and Payments Oversight, Octavia Gibson, advised that although the notes have gone into circulation, not everyone would see them immediately. “We’ve begun to issue the notes to commercial banks and they will make them available to their customers through ATMs and at the counter, but it will likely be a few weeks before everyone gets one in their hand. There’s no need to be concerned if you don’t get some immediately. The older notes remain legal tender, so you can continue to spend them and businesses should continue to accept them.”

Polymer is waterproof and doesn’t absorb moisture, dirt or grease. “If you spill a drink or food on your notes, all you have to do is wipe them off.”

