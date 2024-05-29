CENTRAL STATISTICAL OFFICE TO CARRY OUT LISTING EXERCISE

The Central Statistical Office will be carrying out a household listing exercise commencing May 26th, 2024, to June 30th, 2024.

The purpose is to generate a comprehensive list of all households, by collecting the number of buildings and households, to update the survey sample frame for execution and preparation of the Labour Force Survey.

Field enumerators will visit all houses, apartments, and other accommodation in St. George, St. Patrick,and St. Andrew, in the first instance, and then move to the other parishes.

The data collection includes household counts and Geographic Information System (GIS) Coordinates for each structure.

The statistical office urges the public to cooperate with the enumerators as they solicit the information.