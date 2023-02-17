CEO of SVG Tourism Authority anticipating a momentous year for Tourism sector

Chief Executive Officer of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, Glen Beache is anticipating a momentous year for the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Sector.

In an interview with NBC News, Mr. Beache said the 2022-2023 Tourist Season has been remarkable, as the country is enjoying huge success in the yachting sector.

As it relates to air transport, Mr. Beache said American Airlines is preparing to commence its daily flight service to the country, and Caribbean Airlines is also considering adding more flights.

