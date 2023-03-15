Chamber Condemns Gun Violence, Urges Saint Lucians To Unite To Combat ‘This Scourge’ – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

– Advertisement –

The St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture wishes to join the Government and People of Saint Lucia in condemning the gun violence, particularly the more recent incidents in Vieux Fort that has claimed too many lives over the last week.

The St. Lucia Chamber has always stood resolute in denouncing crime in our country and these events are a stain on our people and country.

As such the Chamber welcomes the resolute statements by the Honourable Prime Minister, Phillp J. Pierre on Saturday, and after a meeting with the Prime Minister, government officials and other civil society and private sector leaders on Sunday, unequivocally supports the action plan set out by the Government to bring this unfortunate situation in Vieux Fort under immediate control and looks forward to its speedy and successfulimplementation.

The St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture has been inundated with calls of concern and recommendations from members and the wider business community and we have conveyed these to the Government.

– Advertisement –

The welfare of team members and customers remains the priority of the business community and as such members will act with that in mind.

The right of citizens to live in a peaceful and safe society shall always be in the forefront of Chamber Advocacy as it has been for years and we will continue to work with all institutions of goodwill to address the issues that threaten this noble objective.

The Chamber is confident that its interest on this issue coincides with that of the government and all St. Lucians, and so calls on all St. Lucians to work together to combat this scourge.

SOURCE: St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture. Headline photo: Stock image.

– Advertisement –

NewsAmericasNow.com