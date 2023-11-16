CHANGES TO PLANT PURCHASE PAYMENTS

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA – The Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives informs the public that commencing December 1, 2023, payment for the purchase of plants at the Ashenden Propagating Station must be made exclusively at the government treasury and revenue offices closest to you. Consequently, the existing payment system for the purchase of plants every Thursday at the Ashenden Propagation Station will cease from December 1, 2023.

Before proceeding to make a payment for the purchase of any plant, customers must first contact the propagation stations to confirm the availability of plants. Please be advised that payments made without prior confirmation are non-refundable.

The propagation stations can be reached at:

Mirabeau – 440 7212Ashenden – 444 7216 and 443 1679Boulogne – 423 0759Maran – 437 0953

Additionally, the public is advised that no Spice Plants will be available for sale with immediate effect from the current stock as they will be reserved exclusively for farmers participating in the National Spice Replanting Programme. However, the sale of all other plants will continue until stocks are depleted.

For further details or inquiries, please contact the Ministry of Agriculture at 473-440 2708 or its District Extension Offices at:

440-4862 – South442-7249 – East444-9049 – West417-9412 – North