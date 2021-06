Channel Capital Cayman, a subsidiary company of Channel Capital Group (Channel), today announced the expansion of its Cayman team with the appointment of Carl Brenton as Director.

MIAMI and SANTIAGO, Chile, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – Mastercard and LATAM Airlines Group announced today they have signed a seven-year agreement that seeks to enhance the travel experience for passengers around the world. As part of the agreement, the companies will introduce new credit card solutions and benefits that meet […]