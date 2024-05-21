Cherilyn La Touche Found; Firearms and Ammunition Recovered; Men Charged in Connection with Grand  Anse Shooting Incident; Male Charged for Possession of Illegal Firearm and Ammunition

Update: Cherilyn La Touche Found

The Royal Grenada Police Force extends appreciation to the media and the general public for their assistance in locating Cherilyn La Touche of Golf Course, St. George.

Mrs. La Touche walked in at the Criminal Investigation Department, today and was reunited with her family.

Firearms and Ammunition Recovered, Men Charged

On Friday 17th May 2024, during an operation, officers conducted a search on a house at La Poterie, St. Andrew, which revealed 1545 grams of Cannabis, carrying an estimated street value of $30,900.00Ecc, one (1) Glock Pistol, thirty-two (32) rounds of .45 ammunition, and the sum of twenty thousand dollars ($20,000.00ecc).

As a result, Carlos Orlando Lewis, 39 years old Landlord, of New Mount Rose, St. Vincent, the occupant of the house, was arrested and charged with the offences of Trafficking in a Controlled Drug, Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Ammunition, and Money Laundering.

Mr. Lewis was brought to Grenville Magistrate’s Court, today, Tuesday 21st May 2024, and was fined thirty thousand dollars to be paid forthwith and money confiscated during the operation was forfeited to the state of Grenada.

In another operation, on Saturday 18th May 2024, police intercepted a vehicle travelling along La Sagesse Public Road and conducted a search, which revealedone (1) .380-caliber Star pistol along with four (4) .380-caliber rounds of ammunition. As a result, the driver, Lance Edwards, 35 years old Unemployed, of Coals Gap, St. David was arrested and charged with the offences of Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.

Mr. Edwards was brought to Grenville Magistrate’s Court today, Tuesday 21st May 2024, and was remanded to His Majesty’s Prison.

He is scheduled to appear at St. David Magistrate’s court on Wednesday 22nd May 2024.

On Sunday 19th May 2024, police intercepted a vehicle travelling along Cherryhill Public Road. A search was conducted on the driver, Devon Phillip, 38 years old Seaman of Cherry Hill, St. George, where three (3) rounds of .22 ammunition were found. Further search conducted on the vehicle revealed one firearm along with eighty-two (82) rounds of .22 ammunition. He was subsequently charged with the offences of Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.

Mr. Phillip is scheduled to make his first court appearance sometime this week.

The Royal Grenada Police Force reminds persons that the Firearms Amnesty Order is in effect and ends on July 31st, 2024. During this period, persons in possession of any illegal firearm(s) and or ammunition, can turn it in at the most convenient police station or at the office of the Royal Grenada Police Force Headquarters, without fear of prosecution or being questioned. Alternatively, if you know of someone who has in their possession any illegal firearm(s) and or ammunition, please encourage them to have it turned in, in an effort to decrease firearm related incidents.

Men Charged in Connection with Grand Anse Shooting Incident.

Razim Mitchell, 33 years old Businessman, of Cafébeau Hill, St. George and Marcus Johnson, 40 years old Vendor, of Grand Anse, St. George were jointly charged by police with the following offences:

Capital Murder, for unlawfully causing the death of Von Cyrus alias, “Wangy” of The Carenage, St. GeorgeTwo (2) Counts of Attempted Murder in relation to two (2) St. George residentsPossession of FirearmsPossession of AmmunitionRobbery with Violence, and Stealing one motor car.

The charges were laid against Mr. Mitchell and Mr. Johnson in connection the May 12th shooting incident at Grand Anse, St. George.

They are scheduled to make their first court appearance on Tuesday 21st May, 2024, at St. Georges Magistrate’s Court.

Male Charged for Possession of Illegal Firearm and Ammunition.

Kyle Ogilvie, 23 years old Painter, residing at Syracuse, St. David, was charged by police with the offences of Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition. These charges were brought against Mr. Ogilvie after one (1) Berretta Pistol along with three (3) rounds of ammunition were found by police during an operation at Corinth, St. David, on Wednesday 15th May 2024.

Mr. Ogilvie was brought to the St. David’s Magistrate Court today, Thursday 16th May 2024, where he was remanded to His Majesty’s Prisons. He is scheduled to return to that court on Thursday 23rd May 2024.

Persons are reminded that the Firearms Amnesty Order took effect from May 1st, 2024 and ends on July 31st, 2024. During this period persons who are in possession of any illegal firearm(s) and or ammunition, can turn it in at the most convenient police station or at the office of the Royal Grenada Police Force Headquarters, without fear of prosecution or being questioned. Alternatively, if you know of someone who has in their possession any illegal firearm(s) and or ammunition, please encourage them to have it turned in, in an effort to decrease firearm related incidents.