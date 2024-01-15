Chief executive commends govt. on proposed labour improvements

Joseph Boll

KINGSTOWN, SAINT VINCENT & THE GRENADINES — The chief executive of a leading recruitment firm is commending the Government of Saint Vincent & the Grenadines (SVG) for showing its commitment to improving the lives of workers by considering another minimum wage increase, a longer maternity leave period and other adjustments that will help to make life easier for citizens and residents.

Joseph Boll is CEO of Caribbean Employment Services Inc., a market-leading digital talent acquisition service that aims to connect the top talent from the Caribbean with hiring managers, HR professionals and decision-makers in companies both within the Caribbean as well as abroad.

He spoke in response to recent comments by Saint Vincent & the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr. The Honourable Ralph Gonsalves, who said in a NBC Radio interview on Sunday that the government is looking to increase minimum wage by possibly 20% or more.

“This is fantastic news for most workers, not just low-wage-earners, because it will help to set new standards for what is fair pay for employees,” said Boll. “As an organization whose mission is to help connect jobseekers with high-quality employers who will pay them fairly and treat them with respect, we always welcome the kind of initiatives that will improve labour conditions within the region and anywhere Caribbean workers will be employed.”

The CEO noted that while many Caribbean nations increased their minimum wages over the past two years, especially as a result of the pandemic — and despite its harsh economic impact, the cost of living has only continued to increase exponentially around the world.

As such, he said it is particularly commendable that the SVG government is already jumpstarting efforts to ease the cost of living by increasing wages at the start of the year, showing its consideration for citizens right off the bat.

“Of course we are all hoping that there is no economic downturn, recession or unprecedented mass event that will have a negative impact, but taking steps to ensure that residents will be able to provide for their families regardless is a step ahead of the rest,” Boll said. “We at Caribbean Employment Services will continue monitoring these developments and offering support for initiatives that will improve labour as we offer the best recruitment and talent acquisition services to employers and jobseekers throughout the region.”