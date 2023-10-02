ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA: The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Child Month Committee, will be celebrating Child Month from Oct. 1 to 31 under the theme, “Every Child Matters: See Me! Value Me!”.

As such, the focus of the celebration is on inclusiveness and ensuring that each child feels cherished, valued, and supported, while actively dismantling biases that restrict the limitless potential of children.

Child Month Activities 2023 Some general activities to commemorate Child Month are:

Opening address by the Governor GeneralChild Sabbath/Child Sunday: Oct. 14 and 15, 2023Live forums highlighting the themeChild Month message from the Ministry of Social and Community Development Housing and Gender AffairsSchools display child month messages through creative meansSale of T-shirtsStreet Marches – week of Oct. 16 -20Closing remarks by the Minister for Education, Sen. the Hon. David Andrew – Oct. 31

Areas of Focus

Inclusivity – embracing differencesMental HealthCreating a supportive environment/climate at home and in school

While the established colour for Child Month is burnt orange, please note that as we prepare to celebrate Grenada’s Golden Jubilee – 50th Anniversary of Independence, the national colours will be featured for this year’s celebration. Therefore, the T-shirts will be red with green and gold text.

T-shirts will be available at the following outlets: OutletsAddressContact InformationGrenada Tees Upper Depradine Street, Gouyave, St. John (473) 437-2336Grenada TeesMain Street, Sauteurs, St. Patrick(473) 442-9050Grenada TeesBen Jones Street, Grenville, St. Andrew(473) 440-8337Full Screen GraphicsWoolwich Rd., St. George(473) 440-8177Impress GrafixMadeys, St. Patrick(473) 442-1831

The Ministry encourages everyone to participate actively in Child Month 2023.