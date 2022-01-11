China appoints former paramilitary chief as new Hong Kong garrison commander

The content originally appeared on: CNN

ShanghaiChina has appointed a former paramilitary chief, Peng Jingtang, as the new commander of the People Liberation Army’s (PLA) garrison in Hong Kong, state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing the PLA’s spokesman.

Peng, who holds the rank of major general, was previously the deputy chief of staff of China’s paramilitary police force, the People’s Armed Police. His appointment was signed into order by Chinese President Xi Jinping, CCTV said.

According to the Global Times, a nationalist tabloid published by the official People’s Daily, Peng was previously also chief of staff of the Armed Police Force in Xinjiang, where Washington says Beijing is committing genocide against Uyghurs and other Muslim groups . China denies abuses in Xinjiang.

The PLA maintains a garrison in Hong Kong, but its activities are largely low-profile. Under the global financial hub’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law, defense and foreign affairs are managed by Communist Party leaders in Beijing.

CCTV also quoted Peng as saying that he would in his new appointment work with all members of the garrison to follow the command of the ruling Communist Party and Xi, and resolutely defend national sovereignty and security interests.

