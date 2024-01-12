China Master’s Scholarship Announcement 2024

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA – The Government of the People’s Republic of China, in collaboration with the Government of Grenada, is offering master’s scholarships under the “Youth of Excellence Scheme of China Program” for citizens of Grenada to study in Chinese Universities in the academic year 2024.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply through the Chinese Government scholarship system and submit a copy of their application materials to the Ministry of Education by April 15, 2024.

It’s important that applicants receive a pre-admission letter from one of the 78 sub-programs when applying.

For more details and to access the application process, please refer to the attached listing of universities and programs or visit the http://np.china- embassy.gov.cn/eng/News/202401/t20240103_11216206.htm

For further information, please contact Scholarship Desk, Ministry of Education, at telephone numbers (473) 440-2737/417-9762 or via email [email protected].

China-Masters-Youth-of-Excellence-Note