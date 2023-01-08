China Opens To Tourists After Three Years Of COVID-19 Lockdown – St. Lucia Times

China Opens To Tourists After Three Years Of COVID-19 Lockdown
For the first time since placing limits on overseas travel in March 2020, China has reopened its borders to travelers from outside.

As the nation fights a surge in cases, incoming travelers will no longer require quarantine, marking a dramatic shift in the Covid policy.

But Chinese authorities will still demand documentation of a PCR test that was negative and performed within 48 hours of the trip.

Many people who are ready to reunite with family have welcomed the move.

