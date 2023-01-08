China Opens To Tourists After Three Years Of COVID-19 Lockdown – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News
For the first time since placing limits on overseas travel in March 2020, China has reopened its borders to travelers from outside.
As the nation fights a surge in cases, incoming travelers will no longer require quarantine, marking a dramatic shift in the Covid policy.
But Chinese authorities will still demand documentation of a PCR test that was negative and performed within 48 hours of the trip.
Many people who are ready to reunite with family have welcomed the move.
NewsAmericasNow.com