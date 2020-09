Those were the words used by Jason Joseph, the Project Manager of a local company now running the Mt. Hartman Quarry in the face of an invasion Thursday into the property by a group of Chinese workers involved in a nearby US$2.9 billion dollar resort investment project. Joseph made the…

Former Senator for Agriculture in the Upper House of Parliament, Keith Clouden has given a broadside attack on outgoing Minister for Agriculture, Yolande Bain-Horsford as he welcomed Member of Parliament for the Town of St. George, Peter David who is taking over the portfolio from her in early October. Appearing…