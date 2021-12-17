Chris Brown Could Be Joining Quavo, Offset & Lil Baby At Quality Control

Chris Brown is reportedly in talks to sign to Quality Control, the home of artistes like Migos, Lil Baby, and more. According to new reporting, things are nearing an end to sign a deal.

Chris Brown delivered an electrifying performance at Rolling Loud in California last weekend. Breezy performed some of his earliest hits on the show and entertained thousands of fans who came out specifically for him.

Now, The Jasmine reported that the R&B singer is seeking to ink a new deal with label Quality Control over the course of his successful career, which has been compared to that of Michael Jackson, the singer signed with two record labels.

Chris Brown signed with Jive Records in 2004. Jive Records was owned by Sony up until 2011, when it was merged with RCA Records.

However, Chris Brown’s relationship with the record label ended in 2019 when he closed a deal to own all of his masters.

QC

In the meantime, it seems that the singer is ready to get back out there and needs a label to handle certain things for him. In any case, there are no details yet on what the conditions are under the Quality Control contract.

However, if successful, Quality Control will be having one of the most formidable rosters in the game since it already hosts artistes like Lil Baby, Migos, Lil Yachty, City Girls, Duke Deuce, Lakeyah, and others. Even Cardi B was once linked to the label.

Meanwhile, Chris Brown has been managing himself for a bit now and has been releasing his music, including his mixtape Slime & B with Young Thug through his Chris Brown Entertainment label.

In the meantime, neither Chris Brown nor Quality Control’s representatives have confirmed the news.

Fans, however, were not in agreement with the move as many felt Brown was too big for the label.

“He’s bigger than that label, I’m confused,” one fan said.

Another added, “he’s way too big for that label, lowkey going backwards.”