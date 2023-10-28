Chrisean Rock Shares Video Of Blueface Crying Over Lil Mabu In Phone Call

Chrisean Rock continues to expose hers and Blueface’s personal lives seemingly in an effort to stir drama between the Los Angeles rapper and his fiancée Jaidyn Alexis.

Urban Islandz reported earlier this week that Blueface popped the question to his on-again-off-again girlfriend and mother of two of his children, Jaidyn Alexis. The couple made sure to capture the sweet moment on video and share on social media, which caused a frenzy among their fans.

Their engagement also comes on the heels of Alexis signing a record deal with Colombia Records through Blueface’s own label, Milf Music, so they’re also now business partners. It appears Chrisean Rock didn’t want to be outdone by the two and started plotting how to get back at them.

Early Saturday morning, Chrisean shared a video of herself at Waffle House seemingly on a date with her rumored new boyfriend Lil Mabu. She then called Blueface while recording their conversation. “You keep hanging up and blocking me. Why are you mad at me?” she asked the “Thotiana” rapper.

Blueface also told her to stop calling him and that he doesn’t want to talk to her. He was also adamant that she should stop acting like they are still an item online.

Chrisean then unleashed a series of tweets after fans called her out for seemingly harassing Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis.

“It’s ok for you to do you papa I’m just working lol u gotta chill I invited you to come out I would have made mabu stay home at his dorm,” she tweeted. “You constantly run knowing it’s only hurting you. Not me.”

In another tweet, she wrote, “Y’all I’m out traveling getting money for Chrisean Jr this ni*** Blu is just some where lost keep getting at me like I’m forcing him to pretend to the world he’s happy. The nigga just one of many ni***s. I’m not the old Chrisean wen you use to ask those type of questions wen I lived with you. Boy you got ya life. I got mines I’m not ever here calling you asking bout ya mess I just vibe out with you because we got something here but we just friends. Carry on baby daddy I love you w**rdo.”

Chrisean Rock welcomed her first child, Chrisean Malone Jr., in September. There have been a lot of speculations as to who is the baby’s paternal father after both she and Blueface raised doubts he is the father. She also claimed that Blue is not allowed to see his son but can see her if she wants.