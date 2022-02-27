Christian Eriksen makes first appearance since cardiac arrest 259 days ago

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Christian Eriksen made his first appearance in a gamesince suffering a cardiac arrest 259 days ago.

Eriksen came on in the 52nd minute in Brentford’s 2-0 loss to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

He received a hero’s welcome from all four corners of the Brentford Community Stadium as he stepped onto the pitch for the first time in eight months.

“If you take away the result, I’m one happy man. To go through what I’ve been through, being back is a wonderful feeling,” Eriksen said afterward.

Eriksen controls the ball during the Premier League match against Newcastle United.

“You can never predict the game. I don’t think anyone predicted we’d be down to 10 men so early. The guys did what they could. It was a good fight in the end.

