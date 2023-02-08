Chutney Soca Monarch in Anil Bheem’s memory

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

Anil Bheem.

THE finals of Chutney Soca Monarch will be dedicated to chutney artiste and radio presenter Anil Bheem.

The show’s promoter and CEO of Southex, George Singh, said Bheem, known as “The Vocalist,” was slated to be the opening act in the finals at Skinner Park on Fantastic Friday.

“Anil would have been the opening act on stage at the finals. Instead, he will be honoured in a very special way,” Singh said.

Founder and lead vocalist of the BMRZ band, Bheem died at his Curepe home on Saturday morning after performing at two gigs the night before, one at the Rig Restaurant and Lounge in La Romaine and the other at Heartland Plaza in Chaguanas.

Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell, referring to the recent passing of Dil E Nadan’s founder, Tole Ramnarine, said both Bheem and Ramnarine “were multi-talented and award-winning musicians who entertained audiences at home and abroad for years.”

“Both played critical roles in the indo-Trinbagonian music industry as it broke new ground and gained wider acceptance. Their contribution to the diversification of our nation’s music industry and cultural landscape will never be forgotten,” Mitchell said.

Still in mourning, Dil E Nadan also took to Facebook to pay tribute to Bheem.

Bheem’s funeral will take place on Thursday at the National Council of Indian Culture’s Divali Nagar site, Chaguanas.

NCIC PRO Surujdeo Mangaroo said the Nagar was a place Bheem graced many times.

“His melodious voice graced our stages on many occasions more especially at our annual Divali Nagar event. This for me personally is not an easy one to digest,” Mangaroo said.

Bheem who would have turned 49 in May, attracted some 2.4 million views just four months after his latest hit, The Indian Anthem was uploaded on West Indian Chutney Music YouTube’s channel.

“His music will live on forever in our hearts. He will be missed,” Singh said.

NewsAmericasNow.com