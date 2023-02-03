CJIA, Police recover lost luggage in Berbice

Black Immigrant Daily News

Passenger Oswald Blair with his recovered bag

Joint efforts by the staff of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation (CJIAC) and ranks of the Guyana Police Force led to the quick retrieval of a missing piece of hand luggage, belonging to passenger Oswald Blair.

Following a complaint of his missing hand luggage, the authorities at the Timehri airport immediately commenced a review of the Closed Circuit Television System (CCTV) and were able to identify a female passenger who left the airport with the extra piece of luggage.

The vehicle number, along with an image of the passenger, was shared with the GuyanaPolice Force and they were able to recover the hand luggage in Berbice, Region Six.

“The bag was then handed over to Mr Blair, who confirmed that his money, phone, laptop and other personal items were intact. Mr Blair said he was pleased with the swift action taken and applauded the airport and police for their professionalism in dealing with this matter, promptly,” the CJIAC said in a statement.

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport is reminding all passengers to carefully examine their luggage before leaving the airport.

Passengers requiring assistance can contact the airlines or the Airport Duty Office on +592 261-2281 or +592 600-7022.

NewsAmericasNow.com