The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) has advised that there will be no school for students of the Parkinson Memorial Secondary School, tomorrow, Monday, December 5.

Staff are, however, asked to report for work at the school, located in the Pine, St Michael.

The Ministry further advises that school will resume for both students and staff on Tuesday, December 6.

