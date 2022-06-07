Climate crisis costs up over 800% as UN donor nations fail to keep pace, report says

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)The amount of money needed to aid communities in the face of extreme weather-related emergencies has increased by more than 800% in the past two decades as the climate crisis also rapidly accelerated, new research shows.

The report, released Tuesday by Oxfam, found not only is the need for extreme weather-related UN humanitarian funding now sharply higher than 20 years ago, but donor nations are also failing to keep up with the staggering costs of the climate crisis

In 2021, the economic toll of extreme weather events was roughly $329 billion globally — the third highest year on record and almost double the total aid donated by wealthy nations to poorer countries that same year.

Between 2000 and 2002, the UN needed an average of $1.6 billion in funding each year for humanitarian projects after extreme weather events. By 2019 through 2021, it was seeking an average of $15.5 billion each year — an increase of more than 800%.

Additionally, the report shows that for every $2 needed to address climate change-fueled disasters, wealthy donor countries are only providing half of that.

Read More