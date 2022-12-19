Close to $600m worth of ganja seized in three parishes in two days Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

For the second time in as many days, the Jamaica Constabulary Force Narcotics Division is reporting a major ganja seizure, with the latest operation on Friday, December 16 spanning two parishes and resulting in the seizure of approximately 2000 pounds of compressed ganja and the arrest of two men.

This came a day after a truck driver was arrested in St Thomas in a separate incident and another 15000 pounds of marijuana seized.

In the incidents last Friday, reports are that at about 4:45 pm, a team from the Narcotics Division intercepted a Toyota pick-up truck along the New Forest main road in Alligator Pond, Manchester; the pick-up was found laden with compressed ganja.

The drug and the vehicle were seized and the driver was arrested on reasonable suspicion of breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

However, as the team processed the scene, their attention was drawn to two motor cars–a Nissan AD wagon and a Toyota Axio motor car–that approached the area and then engaged in a suspicious maneuver.

The police attempted to intercept the vehicles, however, both sped away. The motor vehicles were subsequently intercepted in the Delightful district, Junction in St Elizabeth.

The drivers escaped, however, one man, who was an occupant of one of the motor cars, was arrested. Investigators found compressed ganja in both motor cars when they searched them.

The total weight of the drug seized from all three vehicles is approximately 2000 pounds, with a street value of approximately US $2.5 million dollars.

Meanwhile, investigators have charged the man who was arrested in connection with Thursday night’s seizure of approximately 1500 pounds of compressed ganja in Bull Bay, St. Andrew.

He has been identified as 33-year-old Dwayne Dewar, a delivery man of Lime Tree Grove, Spanish Town in St. Catherine. He is to appear in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on December 21, 2022, to answer to the charges of:

Possession of ganja; dealing in ganja, taking steps preparatory to export ganja, trafficking ganja and conspiracy.

NewsAmericasNow.com