Former Senator for Agriculture in the Upper House of Parliament, Keith Clouden has given a broadside attack on outgoing Minister for Agriculture, Yolande Bain-Horsford as he welcomed Member of Parliament for the Town of St. George, Peter David who is taking over the portfolio from her in early October. Appearing…

President of the Grenada Union of Teachers (GUT), Marvin Andall believes that temporary teachers would not lose out on payments due to them as a result at the slow pace at which a new contract was being processed for them to teach students. “It appears that there are some challenges,”…