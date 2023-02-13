Committee to Elect Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin holds first meeting – StMaartenNews.com – News Views Reviews & Interviews

Black Immigrant Daily News

~ The Committee to Elect Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin to the Parliament of St. Maarten Hosts A Successful Planning Meeting ~

PHILIPSBURG — A core group of community leaders came together on Sunday, February 12, to form a powerful ‘Committee to Elect Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin to the Parliament of St. Maarten.’

The atmosphere was filled with excitement as cheers were heard from a distance. Ohndhae Marlin opened the meeting with a word of welcome, followed by Benjamin Bell former St. Maarten Christian Party (SMCP) candidate, who blessed the meeting with a word of prayer, as well as the St. Maarten Song.

The Hon. Member of Parliament William Marlin passed the political mantle onto his son, Cloyd ‘Ohndhae’ Marlin, with a promise to passionately support his son’s impending campaign. Marlin senior shared his full confidence in his son’s qualities and capabilities to lead the campaign to victory, and St. Maarten to progress, sharing that “a promise made by Ohndhae is a promise kept.”

The cheers reverberated louder when former Commissioner, Island Council Member and Member of Parliament, Louis Laveist endorsed ‘Ohndhae for Parliament’ and officially passed on the mantra: “Man of Action,” based on Ohndhae’s proven track record as the ‘People’s Leader,’ who actively knows how to get things done.

The cheers and rounds of applause continued louder when local poet, artist, former educator, politician and debate coach Roberto Arrindell recited a moving poem, entitled: “It’s Time!” Arrindell also pledged his support for Ohndhae’s campaign, stating: “I am a man of my word and I give Ohndhae my word, which I intend to keep. I entrust him with my vote and full confidence that he is the right man to represent the people of St. Maarten.”

Also part of the ‘Committee to Elect Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin’ are former National Alliance (N.A.) and United People’s Party (UP) candidate Terry Peterson, Dr. Randall Friday, Addie Richardson, better known as Shadz, Grace Sprott aka Sugar, Radio Personality Joanne Martimbor-Lewis, School Manager Jacqueline Duggins-Horsford, Nicole Williams-Winter, a Teacher, Martha Thewett, a Civil Servant and former N.A. Candidate, Dione Kirton, Owner of Queen Security, and many more, forming a Core Team of over 100 community leaders.

The Committee to Elect Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin to Parliament, dubbed the “C4-P Committee” is comprised of members ranging from diverse professional backgrounds, including School Managers and Teachers, Bankers, Civil Servants, Doctors, Lawyers, Business Entrepreneurs and Professionals, Marketing, Media and Communications Specialists, Community Activists, as well as the hardworking boys on the block, along with a large number of former Politicians.

Together, everyone echoed the sentiment that it is indeed “TIME” for Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin to take his rightful place on the forefront of the political arena, after working tirelessly over the past years on countless successful election campaigns for others.

In addition, the following community leaders were elected as “C4-P” Campaign Board Members:

-William Marlin, Campaign Manager

-Laura Leblanc, Campaign Assistant

-President, Roy Lynch

-Vice-President, Chantal Bryan

-Treasurer, Cassandra Webster

-Secretary Mila Williams Webster

-Public Relations and Communications Manager, Jacqueline Louis

Testimonies shared by Committee Members included inspirational statements about their choice and commitment to support Marlin. Heartfelt sentiments such as Marlin’s creativity as “a man with vision,” his solid reputation as “a man of action,” “a man who keeps his word” and, “a man who gets the job done,” were words used to describe Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin. Marlin, a well-known Campaign Manager to several elected and appointed officials, will now be campaigning for himself.

Committee Members pledged their full support to Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin, which included a firm commitment to provide the essential campaign support required to ensure that their candidate is elected.

It was a well structured “C4-P” core campaign team meeting where a wealth of information was shared and all members were engaged in Marlin’s political vision, mission and plans to serve the community.

The highly-anticipated official public launch date of Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin’s political career will soon be announced with an open invitation to the entire community.

In closing, Marlin thanked everyone in attendance for their support and also pledged that it is truly time to continue working for the people on a much larger scale as the visionary “man of action.”

