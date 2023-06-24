Commonwealth of Learning (COL) Opportunity: COL – Skills for Work Programme

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA: The Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture, in partnership with the Commonwealth of Learning (COL) continues to provide scholarship opportunities for Grenadian citizens to attain skills that are required for decent employment or entrepreneurship through the COL-Skills for Work programme COHORT #5.

The initiative enables citizens to access over 5000+ high quality skills development courses provided through the world’s leading e-learning platforms, Coursera and Udemy. Courses are certified upon completion. The initiative is aimed at increasing citizen’s chances of employment both locally and abroad as well as encouraging entrepreneurship, thereby enabling the improvement in livelihood for citizens and promoting lifelong learning.

Three different scholarships are offered under the Skills for Work Programme:

COL-Grow with Google Skills for WorkCOL-Coursera Skills for WorkCOL-Udemy Skills for Work The Ministry of Education invites eligible citizens to apply for the 600 available scholarships under the COL – Skills for Work programme Cohort #5.

Please apply now as both time and space are limited.

See link to website to apply: www.SkillsForWork.gdAll interested persons must submit application by July 02, 2023

Successful applicants will receive a scholarship to enroll and complete as many courses as possible in one of the three certification programmes: Coursera, Udemy and Grow with Google

Eligibility Criteria/ Target Learners

Must be a citizen of Grenada.Individuals who are interested in gaining new skills to enter or traverse the job market.Students in the final year of their associate degree/undergraduate/diploma/postgraduate degree.Individuals who are unemployed and wish to gain skills to start a micro-enterprise or to secure a job.Individuals who are employed and wish to reskill or upskill.Individuals with disabilities with basic ICT skills (Individuals with disabilities will be prioritized for the scholarship program.).Individuals who may have had their income reduced due to the effects of COVID-19.Any gender.Young men are especially encouraged to apply for the scholarship.

Timeline and Number of Scholarships for 2023

Cohort 5 – 600 Scholarships.Successful candidates will have access to the respectful platform from July 2023 to December 2023 (6 months)

Scholarship Rules

Once your application is submitted using the online form, a selection committee will shortlist the eligible candidates. Shortlisted candidates may or may not be required to participate in an online screening process and/or telephone interview.Shortlisted candidates will be provided with the details for online screening and/or telephone interviews through phone/ SMS/email/WhatsApp/Telegram.Successful candidates will be notified with an official invitation to join the desired online platform.Successful candidates must click the link within two (2) days of receiving the invitation email to sign up for the designated certification programme (Coursera, Udemy or Grow with Google portal) within two (2) days of receiving.The learner must then enroll in a course or more, within one week of accepting the invitation.The learner must show enough progress (the minimum weekly study hours) in their course selection(s).The learner must complete at least one (1) course within four weeks of the commencement of the scholarship.For COL Coursera and Udemy scholarships, the learner is required to complete at least three (3) courses within the six (6) month period.For COL-Grow with Google Scholarship, learners are required to commit at least 10 hours per week.Successful candidates cannot transfer from one platform to another during the programme.Applicants must only apply once (Multiple applications will not increase your chances).The scholarship will be withdrawn if any learner is not able to demonstrate enough commitment and willingness to take advantage of this scholarship and the Ministry of Education reserves the right to not consider such learner for any future COL scholarship programmes in the future.A helpdesk facility is available to help facilitate learning.

Please note that this programme does not provide equipment or financial assistance to applicants.

Help desk: Contact our help desk for any assistance or queries. Our staff aims to provide administrative and academic support. Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Landline: 1 (473) 440-2737Mobile: 1 (473) 459 – 4337WhatsApp: 1 (473) 459 – 4337 Email: [email protected]

Please see categories of courses offered in each scholarship that can guide your selection:

Category of courses offered on Udemy

Cloud ComputingData ScienceDesignIT OperationsFinance & AccountingLeadership & ManagementMarketingOffice ProductivityProject Management & OperationsPersonal DevelopmentSalesHuman Resources

Category of courses offered on Coursera

Digital TransformationEntrepreneurshipCloud ComputingApplication & Web DevelopmentArtificial Intelligence (AI)Big DataLeadership and InfluenceProblem Solving and Critical Thinking

Specialized courses offered with Grow with Google:

Only six specialized courses are offered through the Coursera platform.

IT Automation with PythonUX DesignIT SupportIT Project ManagementData AnalyticsAndroid Development (Soon to be available)