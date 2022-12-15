Communications Extraordinaire Simone Codrington has died Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Simone Codrington passed away yesterday, December 14, and her death has sent waves of shock through the media fraternity and across the communications industry.

Codrington worked at Cable & Wireless, the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) and most recently, before taking a break due to illness, she was with the Barbados Workers Union (BWU).

BWU General Secretary Toni Moore told a section of the media that Codrington distinguished herself as an “outstanding comrade” in all that she did. She commended Codrington for persevering as she battled an illness until she had to step away from her duties. She extended her deepest condolences to the family and friends of Codrington.

NCF CEO Carol Roberts-Reiffer remembered Codrington for her warmth and said, “Simone was fun to work with. She liked a good laugh… She was dedicated to her job. She thoroughly enjoyed what she did working in marketing and telecoms. To say that we are shocked and very saddened here at the NCF is an understatement.”

Former Managing Director of Cable & Wireless Barbados and current Barbados’ High Commissioner to the Republic of Kenya, Alex McDonald wrote on social media, “Very sad news to hear of Simone’s passing, youth, life all gone. Rest in Peace”

Condolences have been pouring in from members of the media who worked with Codrington in her many Communications Specialist roles.

Chief Media & Communications Officer, Barbados Football Association, Anmar Boyce wrote on Facebook, “A gem of a woman gone too soon.”

Press Secretary to the Prime Minister of Barbados, Alex Downes tweeted, “RIP Simone. An amazing human being and a top professional”.

Communications Specialist, UNICEF Eastern Caribbean office, Kareem Smith, who met Simone during her tenure at the NCF, shared, “She truly left an impression. One of the most genuine people I’ve encountered in these spaces.”

Another journalist told Loop News,

“She was a nice person, very professional, and very efficient in getting her work done while at NCF and BWU. One of the things I will remember was on Grand Kadooment itself that she made sure that the media would receive all the information needed and were covered. She would be dressed one way in the morning and then she would reappear once everyone was covered, in her costume and depart the stadium.

“She was very thorough. You could have called her for information that related to NCF and she wasted no time. She was a good example of what a public relations person should be, how they should work with the media and how one could be effective in their role. She was a very good example of that. She will be missed.”

Photographer Reco Moore posted on his Instagram, “GOD will take care of you my LOVE. I feel so weak about this. Sleep well my beautiful soul”

NewsAmericasNow.com