Concerns Regarding Offensive Weapons

During operations conducted by police on Tuesday 25th July 2023, in the parishes of St. George and St. Andrew, several random searches were conducted on individuals and specific areas, resulting in a significant number of offensive weapons being confiscated, along with some illegal drugs. One person was arrested for Possession of an Offensive Weapon.

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) is concerned about this trend. We therefore remind the public of our zero-tolerance policy in relation to Offensive Weapons. Any anyone found in unlawful possession of an Offensive Weapon will be dealt with according to the law.

As Carnival approaches, the RGPF makes a special appeal to everyone to obey the laws of the land and exhibit responsible behaviour at all times.

We thank you, the public, for your corporation and support over the years and wish everyone a safe and enjoyable Carnival 2023.