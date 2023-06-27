Congratulatory Message to the GUT on its 110th Anniversary

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA – It is with a great sense of appreciation that the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture congratulates the Grenada Union of Teachers (GUT) on its milestone, 110th anniversary of service to the nation.

This Ministry recognises, and is extremely grateful for the contribution of teachers, whose commitment, passion and love for the vocation has ensured the exponential growth and development of the teaching profession in Grenada, propelling education to become one of the most essential pillars of national development over the course of the last century.

Our educators’ tireless efforts, immense sacrifices and skillful mastery of their craft have yielded professionals in many disciplines over the years, upon whom the public and private sector depend to keep the economy thriving and to drive development in all sectors.

Minister for Education, Youth, Sports and Culture Sen. the Hon. David Andrew looks forward to continued, positive and dynamic collaboration between this Ministry and the GUT, as the two entities work together to build a meaningful and sustainable foundation for education with the aim of moving the nation forward.