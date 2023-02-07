Construction of 100 houses underway at Great Diamond

Black Immigrant Daily News

default

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, on Monday, visited the construction site of 100 low and moderate-income homes being built in Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

Fifty low-income units are being constructed by Surinamese Company, Visionary Builders and Services Inc., and are being built using modern materials.

Each unit measures 600 square feet and features two bedrooms, a washroom, and a living room. The estimated cost for each unit is $5.5 million.

“This type of house is different. As you can see the type of wall that is being used in fact, they are using the metal sheet and then plastering it with concrete.

“So, we expect the first 26 houses to come will be completed by the end of this month,” Minister Croal said following the inspection.

Similarly, 50 moderate-income homes are also being constructed utilising blocks made only of recycled plastic. The units, being built by South Atlantic, measure 600 square feet and are priced at $5.9 million each. The completion date is set for early April.

Minister Croal explained that all 50 reinforced concrete foundation are laid and the next phase of the construction will commence shortly.

“While the size of the house is similarly 600 square feet, they are different, the type of materials being used and that is why the price is a little more than the regular low-income that we normally have between $5.2 million to $5.5 million,” the Minister explained.

Minister Croal expressed his excitement about the project, stating that it aligns with the government’s commitment to promoting an eco-friendly environment. He said the use of recycled plastic in the construction of the homes satisfies that criteria.

Notably, he said persons have already been pre-qualified for the homes and are eagerly awaiting their completion.

“We have a pool of persons who have already pre-qualified for low-income funding houses. And so, we’ll be making this available immediately. And that’s why I came out here to see the progress,” the Minister related.

Overall, the construction of these low and moderate-income homes is a significant move towards addressing the housing needs in Guyana.

It is also part of the government’s new strategy to prioritise building homes, rather than just allocating land for building homes.

Minister Croal stated that the government has built 1, 500 houses, with 827 units already handed over to recipients and the rest at different stages of completion.

The project aims to address housing needs in Guyana and utilise innovative technologies in the housing sector. Both companies participated in the 2022 International Building Exposition.

NewsAmericasNow.com