CONSULTATIONS FOR THE YOUNG ENTREPRENEURS, FARMERS, AND FISHERS IN AGRICULTURE AND AGRIBUSINESS PROJECT

ST. GEORGE’S GRENADA- The “Young Entrepreneurs, Farmers and Fishers in Agriculture and Agribusiness Project,” a project funded by the CARICOM Development Fund (CDF) and implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Forestry and Marine Resources, announces the staging of a series of consultations for youths involved and for those that are interested in working in the agricultural sector across Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The consultations will be held from January 16th – January 31st, 2024, as outlined in the schedule below:

DateParishLocationTime16th January 2024St. PatrickSt Patrick’s Anglican School4:30-6:30 p.m.17th January 2024St. MarkSamaritan Presbyterian School4:30-6:30 p.m.18th January 2024St. JohnSt John’s Anglican School4:30-6:30 p.m23rd January 2024St AndrewSt Andrew’s Methodist School4:30-6:30 p.m.24th January 2024St. DavidThe Canal, Baillie’s Bacolet, St. David’s4:30-6:30 p.m.25th January 2024St. GeorgeNational Stadium4:30-6:30 p.m31st January 2024Carriacou & Petite MartiniqueMulti-purpose Center10:00 a.m. -12:00 (noon)

These consultations aim to give youths the opportunity to express their needs and interests to successfully participate in the agriculture sector.

The project’s primary goal is to increase agricultural productivity by providing training and financial assistance to existing and new young farmers, youth agriculture workers, and agribusiness entrepreneurs. It also seeks to alleviate poverty in rural communities by expanding opportunities for small-scale agriculture and reducing youth unemployment among young people aged 16 to 35.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Forestry, and Marine Resources will be working closely with the Ministry responsible for Youth, Sports, and Culture, the Grenada Development Bank, the Grenada National Training Agency, and other agencies to successfully implement this project.

All youth farmers and agriculture workers, unemployed youths and youth agribusiness entrepreneurs are therefore encouraged to attend the consultation in their area to be informed on how they can benefit from the project.

For more information, please contact the Project Office at 473 415-0491 or 415 0497.