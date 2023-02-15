Cops’ evidence inconclusive re alleged Clans call data records – Sykes Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Chief Justice Bryan has suggested that the evidence from police witnesses from the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Communication Forensic and Cybercrimes Division (CFCD) is inconclusive at best in relation to call data records relative to the ongoing Clansman gang trial.

Sykes made the observation while assessing the records that were retrieved from three cell phones which a former gangster-turned-state-witness used to record alleged members of One Don faction of the Clansman gang.

The judge is continuing his fourth week of summation of evidence in the gang trial in which 27 defendants, including reputed leader Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan and another alleged main operative, Stephanie ‘Mumma’ Christie, are on trial for a raft of criminal offences, such as murder in some cases.

Sykes continued his assessment of evidence provided by the island’s telecommunication providers and the CFCD in relation to the call data records, on Wednesday.

He pointed to a 47-minute call that was made on January 18, 2019, noting that it appeared to be consistent with data that was extracted by a police witness.

On that score, Sykes said prosecutors expressed satisfaction that the same data that were extracted from the phones were the same data that were examined, which matched information from the service providers concerning the time, date and duration of the call.

Overall, all the call data records extracted were for the period January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019.

But Sykes reminded the court that the only witness that was able to speak to incoming and outgoing calls was the former gangster who recorded the calls.

It was at that juncture that the judge indicated that the evidence from police witnesses from the CFCD was inconclusive at best.

In zeroing in on that point, the chief jurist pointed to one of the police witnesses and noted that he was not confident in whether the calls were incoming or outgoing.

Notwithstanding that lack of confidence, the officer was able to link the contact names with the numbers that were used, according to Sykes.

Turning to the evidence provided by the witnesses from the island’s two major telecommunication providers, Sykes said it was insufficient in identifying specific data.

He said they were only able to speak to general operations of the collection of call data.

Sykes said the omissions will have to be weighed by the court in determining whether the call data recordings will be accepted, in order to arrive at a verdict in the case.

The accused are being tried under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations Act), 2014, better known as the anti-gang legislation, on an indictment containing several counts, including murder and arson.

The offences were allegedly committed between January 1, 2015 and June 30, 2019, mainly in St Catherine, with at least one murder being committed in St Andrew.

