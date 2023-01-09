Cops eyeing breakthrough with New Year’s Eve triple murder in Bull Bay Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The police are anticipating a breakthrough into the New Year’s Eve triple murder in Bull Bay, St Andrew, as they are reportedly following strong investigative leads in the case.

The victims of the gun murders were: 68-year-old mason, Isaac Ashton and 39-year-old construction worker, Alrick Ashton, both of Taylor Land in Nine Miles, Bull Bay; and a man known only by his alias, ‘Narco’.

Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, speaking during a strategic visit and tour of the Kingston Eastern Police Division on Friday, indicated that investigators are making progress with the case.

“The investigations are progressing apace, so hopefully we will end up with some arrests pretty soon in that regard,” he said.

“We have good intelligence. The community work that Superintendent Tommilee Chambers, who is in charge of Kingston East (Police Division); her community relations largely allows her to know what is going on,” Anderson stated.

The police reported that about 9:15 pm on Saturday, December 31, the men were travelling in a Toyota Starlett motorcar along the Cane River main road, when gunmen opened fire on the car, hitting all three men in the vehicle.

The attackers escaped on foot in the area.

The motorcar subsequently collided into a wall.

The police were alerted and on their arrival, the bodies were seen with multiple gunshot wounds.

The police’s information arm, the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), said then that detectives from the Major Investigation Division (MID) were probing the development.

NewsAmericasNow.com