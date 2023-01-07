Cops recover 4 guns , detain 5 suspects

Black Immigrant Daily News

An AR-15 rifle, ammuniton and bullet-proof vest police seized in the Western Divison on January 6. – Photo courtesy TTPS

Four illegal guns, ammunition and narcotics were seized and five suspects arrested in various police operations across the country on January 6.

A police statement on Saturday said the operations were carried out by specialised units targeted known high risk areas and offenders in Western, Central and Port of Spain Divisions.

Officers of the Western Division Task Force recovered an AR-15 rifle and 21 rounds of 5.56 ammunition and a bullet proof vest at an unsecured lot off Johnson Lane Bagatelle Road.

In the Central Division, a joint operation including Central Division Task Force (CDTF) Area North, with the assistance of the Canine Unit, the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) and members of the Regiment, conducted several search warrants in high risk areas between 2 pm-6 pm. Officers said they seized a homemade shotgun and 773 grammes of marijuana in one instance.

They also recovered a pistol and three rounds of 9mm ammunition after they searched a bar in Kelly Village, Caroni and detained four suspects.

In Port of Spain, officers searched several homes at John Trace Laventille, Belmont and Duncan Street for illegal weapons. During a search of an abandoned building, a 25-year-old man was reportedly held with pistol loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition.

