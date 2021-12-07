Cops Shut Down Viral Kedesha Combo Party In Waterford, Patrons Arrested

·1 min read
Home
Entertainment
Cops Shut Down Viral Kedesha Combo Party In Waterford, Patrons Arrested
The content originally appeared on: Urban Islandz
Jamaica went into an uproar on Sunday after a woman announced she was offering sexual favors very cheaply on December 5. Kedesha and Waterford were