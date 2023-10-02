‘Council on Aging’ appeals for the fulfilment of rights for older people

The Grenada National Council on Aging (GNCA) Inc today, October 1st 2023, stands in solidarity with all members within the communities of the ‘Older Persons’ or senior citizens in the state of Grenada. As an umbrella organisation committed to the wellbeing of seniors, we join with the local, regional and international bodies in adopting the theme for the observance of this day. The theme is “Fulfilling the Promises of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for Older Persons: Across Generations”.

Seventy-five years ago, this year, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration on Human Rights, a monumental document in the history of human rights. Written by representatives from around the world with different legal, cultural, and linguistic backgrounds, it is the first document articulating the fundamental human rights that are meant to be universally protected.

In recognition of this milestone and looking to a future that delivers on the promise to ensure that all persons, including all older persons, fully enjoy their human rights and fundamental freedoms, the 33rd commemoration (October 1st 2023), of the United Nations International Day of Older Persons will focus on the theme of “Fulfilling the Promises of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for Older Persons: Across Generations”.

GNCA Inc supports activities that promote fulfilling the guarantees enshrined in the UDHR, including The Desk of the Elderly within the Ministry of Social Development and all NGO stakeholders. A series of public awareness events will be held during the month of October to honour the memory and contributions of older persons and senior citizens.

At the international level the United Nations described the October 1st observance as an event to put a spotlight on the specificity of older persons around the world, for the enjoyment of their rights and in addressing violations, and how the strengthening of solidarity through equity and reciprocity between generations offers sustainable solutions to deliver on the promise of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The GNCA Inc is aware of Systemic and structural barriers that exist for older persons in the context of work, standards of living, learning opportunities and access to services and resources because of ageist attitudes, discriminatory laws and policies, underfunding, and lack of accessibility and affordability, among other areas.

GNCA Inc is appealing to the Government and all NGO stakeholders to urgently address these and other concerns in respect to promoting and protecting the human rights of older persons. Unfulfilled guarantees and promises can lead to increased vulnerability of older persons to neglect, abuse and serious health issues.

A statement by the United Nations in observance of International Day of Older Persons, noted that the work of the International Community around intergenerational solidarity has demonstrated, time and again, through various fora that intergenerational solutions, which are guided by the human rights principles of participation, accountability, non-discrimination and equality, empowerment and legality, can contribute to rekindle the legacy, relevance and activism of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by empowering both youth and older persons to shift the needle of political will towards fulfilling the promises of the Declaration for all people across generations.

The Executive and members of the Grenada National Council on Ageing Inc., on this International Day of Older Persons, salute all senior citizens of Grenada Carriacou and Petit Martinique.