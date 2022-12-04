Couple killed in Chaguanas, Granny vows “to go down on her knees” to get justice

Black Immigrant Daily News

IN GRIEF: Grieving relattives gathered at Factory Road, Chaguanas, where the bodies of murdered couple, Amar Randy Ramdass and Anita Jagdeo, were found in a car on a dirt road, on Sunday.

Also on the scene was Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram who said he knew the couple.

Photo by Lincoln Holder

CARMELITA Ramdass, grandmother of Amar Randy Ramdass, one of the victims in the Chaguanas double homicide, vowed on Sunday, “I will go down on my knees to get justice for my grandchildren.”

Ramdass said she also considered the second victim, Anita Jagdeo, who was set to be married to Randy, as her granddaughter-in-law.

“I have no clue what led to this tragedy. My grandson was a very good person and Anita was very nice and friendly. I am not just saying that, anyone could testify to that.

“They have been a couple for the past seven years and were building a house with plans to get married and move in by February, next year. That didn’t happen. They got married in a different way.

“I want to see justice done for my grandchildren. If I have to go out of my way to see that done, I will do whatever I have to do to ensure justice is done.

“They were good, decent people, now starting to live. As far as I can see, it was jealously that led to their deaths. Plenty people were jealous, I can’t point fingers, time will tell, I will go down on my knees for them to get justice.”

The bodies of Randy, 26, who lived at Chandanagore Road with his father, Amar Sr and a younger brother, and Anita Jagdeo, 27, of Waterloo Road, Carapichaima, were discovered by a passer-by, shortly after 9 am on Sunday.

Jagdeo was found slumped in the front passenger seat of a Nissan AD Wagon car, while Randy was located in the trunk of the same vehicle which was parked in a dirt track off Factory Road, Chaguanas.

The vehicle was still idling. Both had gunshot wounds and police said a package containing marijuana was found on the backseat of the car.

An officer from Homicide Region Three, which is investigating, told the Newsday they were baffled by the murders which was described as “strange.”

“We have a lot of questions more than answers. Things are very strange. They were not killed where they were found, but we have nothing at all. Based on the condition of the blood and the extent of rigor mortis, they would have died hours before the bodies were discovered.”

Randy’s uncle, Chris Ramdass, said the young couple had started a real estate business and left around 4 pm on Saturday to conduct a transaction in Couva.

“My nephew was an electrician by profession and his girlfriend worked at a hardware.”

He said when Randy did not return on Saturday night, his father thought he was by Jagdeo.

Murdered couple, Anita Jagdeo and Amar Randy Ramdass. Their bodies were found in a car along a dirt road, off Factory road, Chaguanas on Sunday.

“His girlfriend’s father thought she was by him. He came to Randy’s home on Sunday morning, frantic. He said he had been trying to reach them both by telephone, but neither of them had responded and the phones seem to have been switched off.”

While making a police report, they received news of the two bodies found and went to the scene which was not far from Randy’s home.

“The police did not allow us to see the bodies but before we were told anything, the whole world was allowed to see everything because somebody took a video and posted it on social media.”

Chris said he, too, did not have a clue who would want them dead.

“They were not involved in anything illegal. They were young, decent people trying to make a better life for themselves. My nephew never even held a cigarette in his hand. He was now starting to live, building a home for him and his wife-to be.”

Jagdeo’s brother, Stephon, told Newsday, she was his only sister. He said their mother died and the family was now heartbroken by Anita’s death.

Jagdeo said his sister said she was going on a site visit to return home to help prepare a meal of bake and shark for dinner but never returned.

Couva North MP: Do something about crime

Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram said his office had a discussion with Ramdass only last Thursday to assist him in getting electricity at Agostini Settlement where he was building his home.

“I know the family very well. The young couple were very hard-working individuals.”

He said he was baffled as to whether their deaths were related to the real-estate transaction, robbery after receiving a down payment, or other factors.

Condemning the heinous act, Ratiram questioned if the Prime Minister was really waiting for the murder toll to reach 600 before he did something to stem the scourge.

“The entire country is in mourning, not only from this incident, but from the 550 plus murders. Almost every community, every single family across the country, have been touched by murder.

“How many more must die before the PM come out of hiding and make a statement on the matters really affecting the country, crime being the number one issue.

“How many more must die before the Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds resigns or really get fired?

“Nowhere is safe in this country. Businesses are suffering because of crime. Families are suffering because of crime. Economies are hurting. We are not seeing foreign investment because of crime.

“Something different has to happen and it has to start with the head.”

NewsAmericasNow.com