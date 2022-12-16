Courts announce early closing hours for holidays Loop Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands Judicial Administration has announced its operating hours and early closures. The dates and times are set out below.

Friday, December 16, 2022- closed at 3:00pm for a staff functionFriday, December 23, 2022 – closed at 12:30pm (urgent applications only)Monday, December 26, 2022 – closed (Christmas Day observed)Tuesday, December 27, 2022 – closed (Boxing Day observed)Friday, December 30, 2022 – closed at 12:30pm (urgent applications only)Monday, January 2, 2023 – closed (New Year’s Day observed)

The Cayman Islands Judicial Administration wishes the public a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.