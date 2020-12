Grenadians will face increased restrictions this holiday season after a major spike in COVID-19 infection. Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell made the announcement Monday night in a national address. The restrictions have come just one day after the Ministry of Health confirmed that one of the hotels in its ‘hospitality…

The National Democratic Congress says an independent investigation must be mounted to find out what happened at the Sandals Resort, which led to the widespread transmission of the novel coronavirus, calling the situation a “grave act of harm” against the People of Grenada. Public Relations Officer and Attorney-at-Law Claudette Joseph,…