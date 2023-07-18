CPEA ISLAND SCHOLAR 2023

Rebekah Naomi Regis

Rev. (Evangelist) Abraham & Hermione Regis are delighted to announce that their daughter, Rebekah Naomi Regis, a pupil of Grace Lutheran School, has been awarded the prestigious title of Island Scholar 2023 for her exceptional performance in the recent Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) examination.

The CPEA examination serves as a vital milestone in the academic journey of primary school students across the region, evaluating their knowledge and skills in key subjects. Rebekah’s outstanding achievement in this rigorous examination demonstrates her dedication, hard work and intellectual prowess.

With a total of 484 points, achieved the highest score.

Rebekah has showcased an impressive depth of understanding and a passion for learning. Her remarkable academic performance reflects not only her personal commitment, but also the support and guidance provided by her private tutors Ms. Tanisha Lewis of straight A’s and Miss Maria Griffith of Griffith Tutoring Services.

Rebekah’s success amplifies the importance of a well-rounded education that nurtures critical thinking, problem solving skills, and a thirst for knowledge. Her accomplishment is a testament to her on wavering dedication to her studies, faith in God, and her commitment to achieving excellence in all aspects of her academic journey.

We congratulate Rebekah on this remarkable achievement and extend our gratitude to everyone who has contributed to her educational journey. As parents, we give God thanks and are proud to have played a part in helping to shape her spiritual and intellectual growth.