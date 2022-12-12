Crackdown Coming Against Vision-Obscuring Commercial Signs On Minibuses – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

The National Council on Public Transportation (NCOPT) has announced a crackdown against public transport minibuses with vision-obscuring commercial signs.

“The windows of a public service minibus must not be wrapped with all those advertisements,” NCOPT Vice President Kentry Frederick explained.

Frederick acknowledged that “a measure of tint” is permissible.

But he observed that, at present, there is no difference between some public service and goods vehicles.

“You cannot see anything,” the NCOPT official said regarding some commercial advertisements on public transport minibuses.

“Those passengers inside are complaining to us and the Ministry of Transport,” Frederick disclosed.

He said the passengers complained of missing their stops because the thick commercial signs obscure their vision.

“The sponsors of those programmes, the persons who have wrapped their vehicles, we are letting them know that come January, we are going back to the norm,” the NCOPT Vice President declared.

NewsAmericasNow.com