CSIRT Gnd Alert – Monitoring of Financial Accounts and Cards

The Grenada National Cyber Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT Gnd) is advising Grenadians to monitor the activities on their financial accounts, including Debit and Credit cards, for any suspicious or unrecognized charges and to report same to their financial institution with urgency. The process of recovering funds lost to fraudulent activities and breaches involves the filing of a dispute claim with your financial institution; something that should not be delayed.

It is important to note that not all account/card compromises are because of an action or inaction on the part of the account/card holder and as such the frequent monitoring of the account(s) should be part of one’s routine; online banking is not optional.

Additionally, it should be pointed out that you do not have to use your card online or for other commercial or non-commercial purposes to be the victim of a breach or an account/card compromise.

Anyone needing further guidance or information can reach out to the National Cyber Security Incident Response Team or to their financial institution.

The National CSIRT can be reached on WhatsApp and Telegram on (473) 423-2478; via email at [email protected]; or on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @csirtgnd. We are here to help keep you safe online.