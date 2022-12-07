Cuba celebrates 50 years of diplomatic relations with four CARICOM countries

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Republic of Cuba will be celebrating fifty years of diplomatic relations with four CARICOM countries this month.

This was announced by the President of Cuba Miguel Diaz Canel while speaking at a special sitting of parliament here on Monday.

The President who was speaking through a translator said December 8th marks fifty years of diplomatic relations between Cuba, Jamaica, Guyana, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago.

Miguel Diaz Canel said this event has an extraordinary value and represents a great historic significance for Cuba and the sub region.

The Cuban President said Cuba will continue to show solidarity and support for these nations and is calling for fair treatment of the small island states.

The 8th CARICOM-Cuba Summit was held in Barbados yesterday and tomorrow, Thursday December 8th will be celebrated as CARICOM Cuba Day.

