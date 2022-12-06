Cuban President arrives in Barbados Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

The President of Cuba was expected on island around 11am, however, he did not arrive until after 1pm.

President of Cuba, Miguel D?az-Canel arrived in Barbados at 1:35 pm for an official two-day visit.

Upon his arrival at the Grantley Adams International Airport, President D?az-Canel was welcomed by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kerrie Symmonds, and Government’s chaperone for the official visit, Minister of Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology, Davidson Ishmael.

The other members of the welcome party were Barbados’ Ambassador to Cuba, Phillip St Hill; Acting Chief of Protocol in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Resa Layne; Chief of Staff of the Barbados Defence Force, Commodore Errington Shurland and Commissioner of Police, Richard Boyce.

The Cuban leader, accompanied by his wife, Lis Cuesta Peraza, was afforded a 63-contingent Guard-of-Honour welcome by the Barbados Coast Guard, a 21-gun salute, and following the playing of both country’s anthems, he inspected the front line of the Guard of Honour.

President D?az-Canel is in Barbados for an official State Visit and to participate in the Eighth CARICOM-Cuba Summit today, Tuesday, December 6.

Both events will commemorate 50 years of diplomatic relations between Barbados and Cuba, as well as CARICOM-Cuba relations, which were established on December 8, 1972, by four CARICOM Member States, namely Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.

President D?az-Canel was still in St Vincent and the Grenadines delivering remarks in their House of Parliament on Monday morning. The delayed arrival has condensed the plans set for this visit but the wreath-laying at the Cubana Monument is still on the cards outside of the Summit.

President Miguel D?az-Canel meets President the Most Honourable Dame Sandra Mason

He also kept his courtesy call with Barbados’ president the Most Honourable Dame Sandra Mason on Monday evening. During the visit at State House, President D?az-Canel and Dame Sandra discussed a wide range of matters important to Cuba and Barbados.

NewsAmericasNow.com