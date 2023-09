The content originally appeared on: The Barnacle News

Join the Division of Youth as we host the 2nd in a series of Career Workshops on CV/Resume Writing to unleash your professional potential!

Date: Saturday, 23rd September 2023Time: 9:30 A.M. – 4:00 P.M.Location: McDonald College, St. Patrick’s

Learn to craft a standout CV/Resume that grabs attention! Don’t miss out on this game-changing opportunity.

We look forward to seeing you at the workshop and helping you take the next step towards career success.