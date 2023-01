A bicyclist has died after falling into a ravine at Round The Town, St Peter just after midnight.

While travelling, Molyn Prince, 52 years, of Central Drive, Heywoods Park, St Peter fell off the road into a ravine.

Around 12:39 am, today, January 27, lawmen at the District E Police Station received a report that a pedal cyclist showed no signs of life.

Police arrived on the scene and Prince was later pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

He was identified by a family member.