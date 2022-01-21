Czech anti-coronavirus vaccine folk singer dies after deliberately getting infected with Covid-19, son says

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)A Czech folk singer who was opposed to having a coronavirus vaccine has died after deliberately contracting the virus, according to her son.

Hana Hork?, of the folk band Asonance, died Sunday at the age of 57 after intentionally exposing herself to the virus at home while her son and husband were sick, according to CNN affiliate CNN Prima News.

Hork? wanted to infect herself so she could be “done with Covid,” her son, Jan Rek, told Prima News on Monday.

“I came here because the debate is very important and I want to warn people,” said Rek, who added that both he and his father had been vaccinated.

Hork? had been sharing anti-vaccination posts on social media.

“My mom wanted to get sick so she gets the Covid pass,” Rek said. “She said to me and even publicly she wants to get infected so she is done with Covid.”

