DaBaby Says He And DaniLeigh Hooked Up Before Assaulting Her Brother

DaBaby claims that he hooked up with DaniLeigh right before he assaulted her brother in February of this year.

We all know how riotous the relationship is between singer DaniLeigh and her child’s estranged father, rapper DaBaby. From collaborating to dating, the pair have had their fair share of drama since the inception of their union in 2020. While there is quite a bit to unwrap about their past, we’re more concerned with DaBaby’s latest jab at the 27-year-old.

In her first interview since the Instagram Live incident, Danileigh sat down with radio personality Angie Martinez where she highlighting her most challenging moments over the past few years. In the interview, she speaks openly of the abuse she experienced in her relationship with DaBaby. She expressed her thoughts on the tempestuous Instagram live, which resulted in DaBaby calling her a “certified side b****h” and claiming that she was never his girlfriend.

In her interview, she told her unfiltered version of the happenings. DaniLeigh, whose real name is Danielle Curiel, stated that she was his girlfriend on and off for over three years, and they both knew that. She also mentioned that they are currently co-parenting their daughter Velour, but that has not positively impacted their relationship.

After Dani’s interview premiered, DaBaby took to Instagram to give his two cents on the matter.

“I was gonna respond a different way, but I gathered myself and decided to respond this way,” he said. “First of all, I feel like you waited too late. I told you back in December you should capitalize off this situation.”

Danileigh

He went on to accuse Dani and her label of conspiring to conveniently put out her new music and the interview at the same time, saying, “I feel like that’s a bad move. I also feel like it’s a green move for your label to have you drop the interview the same time you dropping a new song.”

He stated that she needed to tell everyone the real reason he had kicked her out of his house.

“Before we got on your brother a**, you was just at the London with me that whole week, getting busy. Then I also feel like you should tell them folks the real reason why I put you out was because you was stalking my other baby mama. That sh*t affect my relationship with my princess, my big girl.”

The baby mama in question is Baby’s ex-girlfriend MeMe, with whom he shares one step-child and a biological daughter, who they welcomed in 2017.

Last year, reports surfaced that the rapper was expecting another child with another woman whose identity has still not been confirmed. He welcomed his last child with DaniLeigh in August 2021.

While it is still unclear how they plan to proceed, both DaniLeigh and DaBaby seem to be focused on their careers and their new music.